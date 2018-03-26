The spring high school sports season begins this week. Here's a quick preview at the Ocean City High School teams:
Girls lacrosse
Coach: Alyssa Morrison
Last season’s record: 17-3
Outlook: The Red Raiders, No. 7 in last year’s Elite 11, went unbeaten in the CAL last year, ultimately winning the championship. Though the team is young, they return a lot of experience led by seniors Shannon O’Reilly (attack) and Hailey Stack (defense). Also returning are leading scorer Emily DiMarino and midfielder Anna Devlin as well as junior midfielder Danielle Donoghue. Donoghue, O.C.’s face off specialist and most diverse player, is committed to play for D-I Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland.
“We’re a very young team this year but that does not mean our talent is young,” Morrison said. “Our feeder program is strong and it is starting to show in our athletes. They are coming in with lots of experience and they are able to fill the gaps of players who graduated. I’m very excited to see this young team continue to make a name for themselves in and out of the CAL.”
Boys lacrosse
Coach: Joe LaTorre
Last season’s record: 13-6
Outlook: The Red Raiders, No. 7 in The Elite 11 last season, are looking to win a fourth-straight CAL title. They added some tough non-conference games this season with St. Augustine Prep, Upper Dublin (Pennsylvania) and Cape Henlopen (Delaware). The return seniors Harry Pfeifle, a first-team Press All-Star, on defense, Chris Raniszewski in the midfield and Joe Lloyd at attack. Sophomore attack Noam Levy-Smith, a transfer from Atlantic City, will provided a huge scoring boost after sitting the mandatory nine games.
Girls crew
Coach: Ian Tapp
What to watch: The Red Raiders graduated nine after an outstanding 2017 season with the area's second-best varsity eight and two Press All-Star boats. Tapp in his first year, was chosen The Press girls crew Coach of the Year. Ocean City will still have a large team and should win its share of races. The lightweight eight and freshman eight were All-Star boats.
Senior leaders include Sofia Cooper, Olivia Simone and Maren Stickley. Meghan Finley and Kellie Edwards are two other key seniors. Tapp plans to start out with four varsity boats and three freshman eights.
"The team trained really hard over the winter and now they're reaping the benefits of it," Tapp said. "Our goal is to build off the success of last year. We had two successful boats, and we want to build more success for more boats."
Boys crew
Coach: Mike Millar
What to watch: The Red Raiders' varsity eight was a Press All-Star boat last spring and Ocean City finished No. 1 in The Elite 11. The Red Raiders lost six to graduation, including three from the varsity eight, but O.C. might be even stronger this year. The program has about 50 boys.
Millar will run a varsity eight, second eight, junior eight and a freshman eight and possibly a novice four.
The Raiders have seniors Luke Hornick and Matt Catanoso back from last year's varsity eight. Seniors Seth Pierson and coxswain Matt Catanoso return from the second eight, and Jimmy Papperman, another senior, was in last year's junior eight.
"We don't know who will be in the first boat yet," Millar said. "We're anxious to compete. We always have rough water where we are (the Ocean City intra-coastal waters at 34th Street), so we've had the last few days inside. We're anxiously awaiting the race."
Softball
Coach: John Bruno (19th season)
Last season's record: 12-8
2018 prediction: Contender
Outlook: Catherine Faust, a Second Team Press All-Star last season, is the only returning senior and will pitch for the Red Raiders. A core group of returning juniors includes Jackie Nesi, Alex Vitola, Lindsay Konick, Savanna Holt, and Ashley Vitiello, who will also pitch. Sophomores Abby Craige, Marissa Guido and Bella Mavilla will also make an impact this season along with contributions from freshmen Natalia Cesari and Hailey Neville. The Red Raiders hope to improve steadily throughout the season. "It is an enthusiastic group that is focused on improving in all areas," Bruno said.
Boys tennis
Coach: Tim Kelly
Record: 14-5
Outlook: Tim Kelly enters his first season as the Red Raiders’ coach. Tanner Tomassi will play singles again for the Red Raiders this season. Further information was unavailable from Ocean City.
Baseball
Coach: Andrew Bristol (first season)
Last season’s record: 13-10
Prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Red Raiders return plenty of talent and should be a factor in the race for the division and South Jersey Group III titles. Dan Nunan, a senior, was 4-2 with 72 strikeouts last season. Junior pitcher Brandon Lashley was 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA. Senior infielder Issac Robertson batted .417 with 15 stolen bases.
Golf
Co-coaches: Ed Ritti and Bryan Chojnacki
Last season’s record: 12-3
Outlook: The Red Raiders, who finished last season ranked fifth in the Elite 11, have a lot of talent returning after they captured the South Group III and the inaugural Cape May County Championship titles. The top golfers are mainly seniors, including Jack Sullivan, Isaac Royster, Will McGonigle, Josh Brown and Craig Nordberg. The highly experienced Ocean City team, which Ritti said will be the deepest it has been in a long time, aims to repeat the success of last season.