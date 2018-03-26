Absegami
Boys Crew
Coach: Dan Salerno
What to watch: The Braves lost nine to graduation but have several back. Sean Blair is the only returnee from last year's varsity four, which was a Press All-Star boat in its category. Adam Kabala and Chris Feliciano are back from the 2017 varsity quad, which was also an All-Star boat. Those two crews led Absegami to finish fourth in The Press Elite 11. Other key rowers for the Braves are Tyler Lancaster, Parsh Gosalia and Austin Reeder.
"We are young, hungry and growing," Salerno said. "We listened to a lot of classic rock in the erg room, so you've been warned."
Girls Crew
Coach: Brad Young
What to watch: The Braves have several key returnees and should be competitive. Absegami finished at No. 7 in The Press Elite 11 last spring and had two Press All-Star boats, the varsity four and the lightweight four. Both crews had four underclassmen.
Emilie Karovic, Myasia Joga, Gabriella Gonzalez and coxswain Nikka Javelosa are back from the varsity four. Courtney Reed, Emma Daniels, Franny Palacio and coxswain Camryn DeWolfe return from the lightweight four. Absegami also has Alex Contino and Oakcrest transfer Maya DeStefani.
"We'll probably start out in eights and see how strong we are," Young said. "We may go down to fours. Our numbers are back up to about 40, after they were down a couple years. We're still trying to rebuild. I hope we have a good season."
Boys Tennis
Coach: Mark Glickstein
Record: 10-7
Outlook: The Braves have no returning starters this season after losing their lineup to graduation. Seniors Andy Giang and Kyle An are contending for the first singles spot. Johnny Nguyen, Eric Nguyen and Shawn Dinh also are expected to fill spots.
“I have a lot of questions to answer, and we’re in a rebuilding season, for sure,” Glickstein said.
Golf
Coach: Brian Tickle
Last season’s record: 8-10
Outlook: The Braves will return senior Tatum Henry and junior Jessica Vankawala, both adding varsity experience to a young roster. Tickle will need to guide a rebuilding team that will have four freshmen and one sophomore in the lineup. The first-year coach also expects Henry to compete as one of the top golfers in the conference.
Baseball
Coach: Brian Wastell (205-178-1 in 18 seasons)
Last season’s record: 11-9
Prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Braves return nine letter winners. Zach Fryling (P/INF) will hit at the top of the lineup and be the team’s No. 1 pitcher. Senior outfielder Sam Daggers has committed to Wagner College. Sophomore catcher Nick Ardente was 10-2 as a starter last season.
Softball
Coach: Pat Esemplare (22nd season)
Last season’s record: 15-7
2018 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Braves will replace six senior starters this season. Hoping to help fill the void are the team’s two seniors, Thu Deo, who scored 29 runs in 2017, and Melissa Hirst (RF). Sophomore Kaylin Flukey (2.57 ERA) will pitch, and juniors Gabby Cournoyer, Brianna Cam and Rhiannon Ginnetti will play key roles for the Braves.
Girls Lacrosse
Coach: Anna Gordon
Last season’s record: 6-12
Outlook: Gordon takes over for longtime coach Judy Callahan, who stepped down. Gordon, a 2013 Mainland Regional grad, played for NCAA Division I La Salle University from 2014-2017. The Braves return senior attack Alexa Burns (43 goals, six assists) and junior midfielder Liz Picardi (21 goals) on offense. The midfield is filled out with senior Genesis Payne and freshman Haleigh Schafer. Sophomore goalie Radhika Pandya made 162 saves last season.
“I am very excited to be starting my first year as a head coach with this group of girls,” Gordon said. “We have a very young team that relies on the leadership from our returning players. However, our youth brings a very enthusiastic, positive and energetic environment for the whole team.”
Boys Lacrosse
Coach: Greg Goodwin
Last season’s record: 14-5
Outlook: The Braves graduated a handful of top scorers from last year’s team and are rebuilding from three straight tournament appearances. They return four-year starting goalie Luke Gifford and three-year starting back Ryan Morris to lead the defense. Senior long-stick midfielder Francis Halsted will help the defense. The Braves hope attack Paul McColgan can lead the offense.
“The Braves’ strength will be defensively, which returns all three defender and the goalie,” Goodwin said. “After some of the younger players gain some game time experience the Braves could become competitive in the Cape-Atlantic League.”
Cedar Creek
Boys Crew
Coach: Mike Manning (first year)
What to watch: Manning takes over a program with no seniors, but 26 are on the team and 11 are juniors. He hopes to run a junior eight and a novice eight. The Pirates' novice four was a Press All-Star boat last year and the team was No. 11 in Elite 11.
Manning rowed at Holy Spirit and graduated in 1997. He rowed for a year at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and graduated from East Carolina University, where he didn't row. He's also a former assistant coach for Holy Spirit girls and boys teams, and has been a rower for many years for the Upper Township Beach Patrol. Manning is also the Cedar Creek girls coach.
"Rowing eights is going to be a big jump (for Cedar Creek), but that's where the action is," Manning said. "We expect the junior eight and novice eight to be very competitive. We may start with two juniors eights and bring down the B boat to a jayvee four and a lightweight four. We expect to be competitive.
Kevin Jones, the coach last year of both Cedar Creek programs, is now an assistant women's crew coach at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
Girls Crew
Coach: Mike Manning (first year)
What to watch: The Pirates have no seniors but have 26 on the team. Manning intends to run two eights, probably a junior eight and freshman eight, plus a freshman or novice four. Cedar Creek was 11th in the Elite 11 in 2017.
Boys Tennis
Coach: Brian Beck
Record: 3-13
Outlook: Brian Beck enters his first season as the Pirates’ coach. Kenzie Aponte, a senior, and Andy Geffard, a junior, will play singles. The third singles spot is still up for grabs. Bradley Garber and Azim Khan will battle it out for the third spot. Beck said his main focus is to make sure the kids have fun as they learn.
“My high school coach did the same thing for me when I played,” Beck said.
"We have five juniors and a lot of sophomores and freshmen," Manning said. "We have exactly enough for a junior eight. I expect them to improve throughout the season, and I think we'll be good. Our freshmen girls are not very big but they're tough."
Golf
Coach: Bill McNally
Last season’s record: 6-11
Outlook: The Pirates return seniors Cole Hugues and Matt Hollman and junior Josh McKensie. Cedar Creek will also welcome up-and-coming sophomore golfer Nick Kienzle. McNally said the goal is to achieve a better record and gain more experience as the team has a mostly young roster.
Baseball
Coach: Ryan Flannery (first season)
Last season’s record: 10-13
Prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Pirates return five starters. They will rely on their pitching depth. Alex Layton and Stephen Murphy will lead the rotation. Senior catcher Tim Marker is a team leader.
Softball
Coach: Shawn Cohen
Last season’s record: 16-11
2018 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Pirates won the S.J. Group II title last season, lost only two players to graduationand finished 11th in the Elite 11. Seniors Venizya Sanchez (.437) and Brianna Young (.430), first-team Press All-Stars, return as the 1-2 lineup punch for the Pirates. Sanchez scored 30 runs, had 21 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 2017, while Young hit nine home runs and 36 RBIs. Junior Ally Schlee struck out 122 in 130 innings last season.
Girls Lacrosse
Coach: Kelsey Lorady
Last season’s record: 4-11
Outlook: The Pirates return one of the top players in the CAL this season, senior attack Taylor Emmell. Emmell, coming up on 200 career goals, will play for D-I Monmouth next season. She is joined by senior midfielder Rachel Skinner and senior defender Kaitlyn DeLucca. Junior midfielder Alexis Marker is coming up on 100 career goals.
“We are motivated and excited for this season.” Lorady said. “We have a lot of returning, talented players who want to make a mark in the league and take the team to the next level through their leadership and play on the field.”
Boys Lacrosse
Coach: George Cappuccio
Last season’s record: 7-8
Outlook: Cedar Creek senior attackers Brian Devinney and Clay Olley will lead the offense this season. Midfielders Owen Mehler (senior) and Robbie Nawrocki (juniors) lead the midfielder and combined for 110 points last season. Junior defender Aidan Richardson leads a young group.
“We are looking forward to this season with a strong lineup with many seasoned players,” Cappuccio said. “We had several key victories last season and would like to continue to build on those and be tough competitors in the CAL.”