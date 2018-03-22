The Atlantic County Institute of Technology held its 14th annual Mentor Recognition Luncheon on Wednesday, March 14. Students in the Automotive Academy and their mentors were recognized for the valuable learning experience provided to the students.
Admiral Nissan's Daniel Weightman mentored Timothy Bowen, a senior from Egg Harbor City, Nicholas DePlato, a senior from Somers Point, and Anthony Nissenzone, a senior from Egg Harbor City; Sunny Sunoco owner Steve Ammazzalorso mentored Michael Luckenbach, a senior from Egg Harbor Township.
Educational opportunities such as this let the students of ACIT excel in their pursuits after graduation.