Taking part in the crafting event were, standing; Alice Bennett, of Mays Landing, and Linda Smith, of Mays Landing; seated: Nina Hartman, of Mays Landing, and Tonilynn Selvagn, of Egg Harbor Township. Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing invited adults to a spring craft event Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. The program was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. Melissa Broschard, left, Ashley Jones and Amanda Swartz, all of Mays Landing, work on their art.