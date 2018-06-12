UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Nov. 6 general election remains months away, but that wasn't evident from hearty congratulations offered Mayor Richard Palombo and running mate Edward Barr at the Monday, June 11, Township Committee meeting.
The two won the Republican nomination to keep their seats this year, each besting challenger Jon K. Grubb in the June 5 Republican primary by numbers approaching three to one. Palombo took 914 votes, just over 40 percent of the total vote, while Barr was the high vote getter with 960, according to numbers posted by the Cape May County Clerks’ office. Grubb took 342 votes.
This was Grubb’s third attempt at winning a seat on the township governing body, including an attempt as an independent last year, when he came in a distant third behind Republican Curtis Corson and Democrat Kiesha Bond.
With no Democratic challengers for 2018 and a strong Republican majority in the township, it looks close to certain the incumbents will keep their seats. On Monday, each of their fellow committee members on the all-Republican board offered their congratulations.
Committeeman John Coggins described it as a “decisive win in the primary” and wished them well in the general election. Committeeman Hobie Young said he was happy to continue working with the two incumbents.
“We know which direction we’re going in, so that’s a plus,” he said.
Barr and Palombo also publicly congratulated each other.
There were no names put forward for the Democratic nomination for the two committee seats.
Palombo, 63, has been on committee for more than 20 years. Under the township’s form of government, committee members choose a mayor from within their ranks. This year marks the 19th time in a row the committee chose Palombo. He is a pharmacist by trade, working in government affairs for Express Scripts.
Barr, 54, is after his third full term on committee. He was initially appointed to the seat when former member Kristine Gabor resigned in 2012, after her election to the Cape May County Board of Freeholders.
Barr, the township’s deputy mayor, retired from the Hamilton Township Police Department as a lieutenant after 27 years. He works in sales for ABC Supply Co.