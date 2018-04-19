The third annual Girls Weekend kicked off Friday night with a fashion show at Glazed Over and the Sneaker Shop on Asbury Avenue. Michele Gillian, Justin Juliano and Rose Savastano greeted ladies when they arrived while Patty Talese, Maureen Kelly, Janet Schlitz and Jennifer Boyce made sure the buffet was set out for all to enjoy. Michael Hartman was assisted by Miss America Cara Mund with the fashion show commentary, featuring fashions for children, ladies and gents modeled by local youngsters, ladies and several councilmen.