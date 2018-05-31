MAYS LANDING — More than 100 visiting high school students spent a full day in hands-on, science-based workshops during the second Teentech event held at Atlantic Cape Community College Wednesday, May 23.
The event, sponsored by the American Association of University Women’s Cape May and Atlantic county branches, South Jersey Industries and the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation, was held to encourage young women in grades 9 through 11 to further their education in science, technology, engineering and math. Jobs in the STEM fields are among the fastest growing and generally have higher salaries than jobs traditionally held by women.
Teentech featured a series of laboratory, engineering and math workshops that attendees could choose from based on their interests, including food science, media studies, nursing, drones and more.
As part of the day, a panelist of women in nontraditional careers addressed participants over lunch. Speakers were Christine Young, project lead and industrial engineer of the modeling and simulation branch at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center; Kim Gabel, staff engineer of the new business and compliance design department of South Jersey Gas; and Nicole Aszman, manager of system planning at South Jersey Gas. Atlantic Cape nursing student Zoya Khan, of Egg Harbor Township, and recent graduate Merna Gerges, of Mays Landing, also spoke to students.