Boys Crew
Coach: Brad Cress
What to watch: The Vikings have senior returnees Gordon Walters, Ben Share and Andy Dao, and a group of junior will add strength to the team. Atlantic City plans to run a lightweight eight, junior four, novice four and freshman eight. The Vikings ended up No. 5 in last year's Press Elite 11.
"Our juniors are a good group of guys who are committed, and they'll basically lead the team," Cress said. "We have a good group of freshmen. We'll put them where they can be competitive and let them excel at their pace.
"We always look forward to the season. The first couple events we'll gauge where we are and need to go. We have a young team and they need to mature."
Girls Crew
Coach: Theresa Nolan (first year)
What to watch: The Vikings have seniors Lily Swift and Josephine Mackler and several good younger rowers. They include junior Hannah McCarthy, sophomores Giana Presta and Zoe Rosenberg, and freshmen Madolin Bergman (granddaughter of former Holy Spirit and University of Pennsylvania coach Stan Bergman), and Winnie Wong.
Atlantic City, No. 10 in 2017's final Press Elite 11 ranking, will start off running a varsity four, junior eight and freshman eight.
Nolan, a former Atlantic City and U. Conn. rower, assisted for the Vikings girls team the previous four years. Her assistants are Joy Cress (A.C. boys coach Brad Cress' sister) and Billy McHugh, a former A.C. rower.
"We've kept everyone together with team bonding and community service. The team members gave toys to children for Christmas and then wrote letters to the troops in January. Some from our team read to the children at the Dr. Martin Luther King Center as part of the Read Across America program.
"We've had a little bit of a rocky star, plagued with injuries and bad weather," Nolan said. "It's a rebuilding year and we want to create a positive attitude. We're pushing more than in the past to have a successful season. I'm the first female head crew coach in 15 years and it's creating a positive role model for girls.
Boys Tennis
Coach: Joe Scalfaro
Record: 13-7
Outlook: Nazrul Remy, a senior, will move from third singles to first after the Vikings graduated five members of their 2017 team. Alex To will handle second singles after playing for the team briefly last season. The Vikings also find themselves in a rebuilding season.
Golf
Coach: Pete Logue
Last season’s record: 4-14
Outlook: The Vikings won four matches last season with an inexperienced team, and they hope to build on that total this spring. Atlantic City will return juniors Megan Hankison, Emily Talvacchia and Jay Kapasiawala and also will feature sophomore Madison Brestle. The team’s goal is to compete in the conference and gain experience in the process. The Vikings also will feature sophomore Andrew Mangel, a first-year varsity player.
Baseball
Coach: Brent Bean (71-82 in eight seasons)
Last season’s record: 11-13
Prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Vikings are senior dominated and experienced. Nick West is a standout pitcher and infielder. Jared Gabrysz (P/1B) is a three-year starter and will anchor the pitching staff and hit in the middle of the lineup. Nick Abrams (P/OF), Joe Palamaro (C) and Frank Curtin (P/INF) will also be among the Vikings’ key contributors.
Softball
Coach: Anthony Nistico (first season)
Last season’s record: 9-12
2018 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Vikings are a young team with most of their experience coming from sophomores Madison Condurso, Gabbie Hendri and Katie Master. Master pitches now that her sister Megan is pitching for Rider University. Seniors Janayah Walker (LF) and Mariam Bibi (RF) will also be key contributors for the Vikings.
Girls Lacrosse
Coach: Brad Sorensen
Last season’s record: 6-12
Outlook: Leading the Vikings on defense is four-year starter Isabella Turner, who will play for D-III Arcadia next season. Senior attack Hanna Giaccone, going to D-III Wesley, will lead the attack along with junior midfielder Catherine Agostini. Agostini, with 85 career goals, is in line to be the fourth-year program’s first 100 goal scorer.
“We are still growing as a program with the foundation being built on hard work, energy and effort,” Sorensen said. “Having two seniors who will be playing in college next season is proof that the program is building in the right direction.”
Boys Lacrosse
Coach: Maurice Lozzi
Last season’s record: 9-7
Outlook: The Vikings return 12 players from its first winning season last year. Senior attacks Conor Campbell scored 39 goals and Luke McGovern added 31. Brad Jones, Dennis Haney and goalie Sean Drew lead the defense, and Drew Zitomer and Cormac McKee lead the midfield.
“We expect to play hard and compete in each match and hope to contend for a state playoff spot,” Lozzi said.