Two local gymnasts from Atlantic Coast Gymnastics in Williamstown, qualified at their state level. Both girls advanced to their Region 7 Regional Championship.
Samantha Keough,13 of Galloway, USAG level 8, traveled to Virginia where she finished in 1st place on Beam and took 3rd on bars and floor. She finished 3rd place AA.
RaeAnna Schutz, 16 of Mayslanding, USAG level 9, traveled to Maryland and finished tied for 1st on floor, 3rd on beam and also took 3rd place AA. RaeAnna will now finish off her season at the Eastern Championships held in NY.