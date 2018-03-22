The Brigantine Garden Club is hosting their next meeting Monday, April 9 at the Brigantine Community Center. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m.
A guest speaker will discuss the importance of honeybees. Erin and Gary Schempt from Busy Bees, a honey bee rescue company, will be the evening's honored guests and honey will be available for purchase following the meeting. All are welcome.
The club is looking for volunteers to water the pots on the Brigantine seawall; homes to join the Secret Garden Tour; and is selling leaves on the bronze memorial tree on the bottom floor of the Brigantine Library for $50 to honor a loved one or special event. For more information on any of these events, call 609-266-3685 or email brigantinegardenclub@aol.com.