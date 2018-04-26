MAYS LANDING — The Student Nurses Club at Atlantic Cape Community College invited the college community to a "baby shower" for SimMom on April 16 at the college’s Mays Landing Campus. SimMom is an advanced birthing simulator the nursing program acquired in 2015 to give students a hands-on learning experience in labor and delivery.
Donations of diapers, baby wipes, formula and other maternity "gifts" were collected for The Women’s Center in Linwood. Guests enjoyed pastries and cakes prepared by Academy of Culinary Arts students and took part in shower games organized by the students.