Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors recently honored sales associates from the Brigantine office for their sales performance at a Breakfast of Champions event. Sales associates honored by regional manager Stephen Booth, standing left, and BHHS Fox & Roach President Joan Docktor, standing right, include, sitting, from left, Maria Schrenk, Cindy Nelson and Marie LePera; and standing, from left, Brigantine manager Bob Sutton and Tommy Lepera. Honored but not pictured was Lori Tofani. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach is a part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s second largest provider of total home services.