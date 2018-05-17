Here we are at mid-month already and the activity pace is starting to quicken.
If you happen to stop by the lodge, be sure to check out the sign-up board for clam-bake volunteers. You'll note that a lot of help is needed. This year's event falls on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, May 27. The volunteer board is broken down into 2 shifts, 3 to 6 and 6 to 9. Also, the day before there is one shift to bag clams and husk corn. We need all hands on deck to help make this first of our summer events a success. Stop by to day to sign up.
After we catch our breaths, at the end of that week, May 31 to June 3, we journey down to Wildwood for this year's state Elks convention. Last year we won first in the state marcher's award. Chairman Don wants to repeat. Last year we had 70-plus hit the street. This year he wants to top that. Like last year, there will be free luxury coach transportation for the marchers. This year there will also be a free catered meal after the trek. We will be wearing the same outfit we wore last year, so dig out that hat and shirt again. For the new-bees, a sign-up board will be posted in the lounge for your shirt size. To go with it, you will need to provide a pair of black pants, socks, belt and shoes. The parade is Saturday June 2. The bus(es) will leave from the lodge. Make sure you sign up so Don knows how many buses to order and ditto food and beverage. Those of you went last year remember what a ball it was, so talk it up! Bye, George.