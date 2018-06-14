Last week, the Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the back nine for another lovely evening of golf. A very warm welcome to Holly Harney and Jim Skon, who played with the league for the first time.
The game Friday was a 4-person shamble. In a shamble, everyone tees off, and the best drive is chosen. From that drive, everyone plays their own ball to the hole. For this game, we counted the lowest score of the four players for each hole. In first place were Holly Harney and Jim Skon and Karen and Gordy Bew with a 33. In second place were Kathy and Paul Crits-Christoph and Sheila and Mike Lange with a 35. Third place went to Elaine and Frank O’Brien and Kim and Bob Fulmer with a 38.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole No. 12 was Holly Harney, at 33 feet, 9 inches. Marge Offutt took the honors on hole No. 15, landing 7 feet, 9 inches from the pin. Well-done, Marge! For the men, Bob Fulmer was closest to the pin on hole No. 12, at 20 feet, 10 inches. Bob took home quite the pot — no man landed on the green for hole No. 15, so he won the entire pot for this week. He also won the pot that carried over from last week, when none of the men landed on either of the par-3 holes. Way to go, Bob!
A delicious dinner followed at the 19th Hole at the Links, now being run by the Cove Restaurant. The Southreys and Crits-Cristophs brought delicious desserts (brownies and cake). Once again, a very Happy Birthday to Karen Bew and Paul Crits-Cristoph! Finally, a big thanks to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a wonderful job organizing us each year.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The league plays every Friday through September. All levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, please call the Brigantine Links at 266-1388 or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears.”
– Arnold Palmer