For more than 15 years, and until she and her husband sold the business about three years ago, Esther Casale welcomed guests like extended family when they showed up for cooking classes at her Italian specialty store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Casale recently created a similar concept when she relocated to Brigantine full time, bringing with her the same brand of companionship and exceptional cooking techniques that Italy is famous for.
Casale Al Mare, which opened in late 2015 in the 3200 block of Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., hosts regularly scheduled cooking classes that demonstrate different Mediterranean-inspired dishes with each guest visit.
The classes are less hands-on than they had been in her Lahaska-based store called Casa Casale, which was equipped with its own room for more complete cooking demos, but are every bit as intimate for the two-dozen-or-so guests that can be squeezed into the smaller Brigantine store.
“We have a good time. It reminds me a lot of how I felt when I was sitting in a row house in South Philly with the rest of our family when I was a kid, and everybody is talking and eating and eating and talking,” Casale said. “Twenty-five is the top I can accommodate here, but they all seem to enjoy it and they all walk out of here full.”
Casale's most recent cooking class started 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26. The event kicked off with Mike Leeds – a master boat mechanic by day and side-interest chef by night – presenting an angel-hair pasta topped with his own lemon-butter sauce creation.
“Juice from a dozen lemons goes into it along with lemon zest, olive oil, fresh parsley, garlic, a little chicken broth, and we finish it off with a spoonful of cheese as it goes out,” Leeds said.
Nancy Tregnan and Gail DeRitis, retired teachers who also cook for enjoyment rather than vocation, prepared Chicken Franchaise as Thursday night's main course, which was accompanied as a side dish by an Italian green-bean salad that Casale made.
After the main meal, guests were treated to tiramisu – a coffee-flavored dessert meaning “pick me up” in Italian – that Tregnan and DeRitis made and served in miniature mason jars.
“We just tell guests all about how each dish was prepared, sometimes with a little demo and a discussion of the products we use to make it, and they're welcome to take notes and try it at home,” Casale said.
Marie Brindisi and Lisa Wilson are two other Brigantine residents who have prepared dishes for past classes. A recent class featured chicken mushroom prosciutto, Panettone bread pudding, and grilled vegetables topped with Mozzarella and 15-year aged balsamic.
“The reason I get so many others involved is because we have so many great cooks on this island,” Casale said. “It's not about me, it's about the island and integrating all these amazing styles of cooking.”
Classes are $30 per person and dishes are typically always Italian themed. Guests get a 20 percent discount on anything in the store on the night of each class, which can include a variety of balsamics and olive oils, pastas and sauces, Italian meats and cheeses, condiments and ceramic ware. The store also features an Italian sweets and espresso bar.
Tentatively scheduled upcoming classes are May 17 and 31, June 14, July 26 and Sept. 30. There is no class in August because Casale has put together an eight-day tour of Rome starting Aug. 17 that has already sold out. She is hoping to host a second trip to Italy in 2019.
For more, stop by Casale Al Mare at 3212 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., visit casalealmarenj.com, or call 609-800-5285.