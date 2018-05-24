ACLS/Brigantine Vase of Flowers for Mothers Day 5 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Bradley Hanosek, age 3, got help from his mother, Katie. Both are from Macungie, Pennsylvania. Karen Nowalsky / Provided Jayla Martin, age 9, of Egg Harbor Township, painted a flower on the vase for her mother. Karen Nowalsky / Provided Joshua Sigmund, age 5, of Brigantine, chose his mother's favorite colors for his art work. Karen Nowalsky / Provided Lena Graham, 4, and mother, Rosalind, worked together in purple and pink. They are from Pleasantville. Karen Nowalsky / Provided Riley Martella, age 4, focused on her creation with her father, Anthony's help. They are from Brigantine. Karen Nowalsky / Provided Facebook Twitter Email Print Save On Saturday, May 5, kids painted vases and assembled felt bouquets of flowers for Mother's Day at the Brigantine branch of the Atlantic County Library system. Stay informed! Sign up to receive top headlines from Atlantic County delivered to your inbox. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's e-Editions Brigantine Beachcomber