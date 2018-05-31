BRIGANTINE — The Farmers Market reopened for the season Saturday, May 26.
"This Memorial Day weekend, with the new 8 a.m. start time, everything turned out very favorable. We had a smooth setup with all of the help from our many volunteers — a great opening day to celebrate our fifth anniversary,” said Dave Roantree, Farmers Market manager.
Community members and visitors, about 2,000-3,000, were at the market and purchased so many strawberries (Woodland Produce and Peplowski Fruit Farm), eggs (Gails’), vegetables, flowers and other produce, that by the end of the day, many vendors were sold out.
Visitors present at the beginning of the market were treated to the sight of overflowing displays and the brilliant hues of many vegetables, such as lettuce, tomatoes, fresh flowers, strawberries, microgreens, mushooms, radishes, herbs, green beans and kohlrabi, among others. All were grown by local farmers.
“The dogs and cats Trivia Contest broke a record this week, as there were 161 entrants with 20 contestants having all of the right answers. The winner of the $25 Visa gift card was Rhondell Domilici. Certainly an awesome first week,” Elaine DiSandro said.
The Green Team tent was busy as people were photographed in front of the fifth-anniversary logo along with the Farmers Market bags they were given to carry their produce home. There will be a fifth-anniversary celebration July 14, but this photo op was a nod to the celebration to come.
People who were photographed can share or download pictures on the Farmers Market Facebook page.
Volunteers were photographed raising their Goji fruit juice toasts in celebration of five years for the market. Many people were decked out in patriotic red, white and blue.
The Brigantine community is highly supportive of veterans and their families as well as those who currently serve our country. American Legion Post 396 Auxiliary members Maria Sacco Handle, Michelle Mauro Knight and Lisa Wilson were selling beautiful balcony flags with proceeds dedicated to veterans and their families.
The Polar Bear committee of Trish Cosgrove, Jeannie Szatkowski and The Polar Bear were selling Polar Bear Cookbooks with proceeds to benefit Fisher House.
Classic rock was provided by the energetic Funwave Band.
The music enhanced the atmosphere for the Childrens’ Fitness Circuit next to the gazebo. More than 100 children filled the park area, playing whiffle ball, ring toss, balloon bounce, golf and hula hoops, to name a few.
Chefs Sal Giambrone and Josh Gamble demonstrated how to make Vietnamese banh-mi, seared tuna spring roll with veggies and artesian salad mix, stressing the importance of using fresh local produce and ingredients, not overcooking and balancing the flavors of chili paste, sesame oil and honey for sweetness. The crowd loved their creativity and delicious dishes. This team will be back Aug. 18.
Cooking to Nourish, a new pop-up vendor, produces locally sourced, organic food, “handmade with love.” Christina Martin and Christopher Dougherty were selling their 100 percent plant-based and vegan confections. Cooking to Nourish teaches cooking classes and caters.
Kelly Lentz and Popo Flanigan’s Gallery 88 contained Seaside Collections ’18, all original artwork, many coastal views, license plates and archival prints. As an impressionist and expressionist artist, Popo creates colorful work that will enchant. Popo was one of the originals to sign up for the Farmers Market five years ago. Kelly Lentz is an incredible photographer who makes everyone look amazing.
Cottage Industry Pillow Company, owned by Jamie Saccone, carries beautiful indoor-outdoor washable decorative pillows that may be individualized. She has many colorful fabrics to choose from.
Next week, Chef John Grifo will regaling attendees with delicious seafood at the demo tent. Children will paint rocks with the Brigantine Garden Club, which is also the Spotlight on Local Community. The Spotlight on Local Business will feature Brigantine Physical Therapy. Painter Theresa Wolfe will be featured at Art in the Park. Joshua Devore will be entertaining in the gazebo.
Please bring plastic bags and film for recycling, which will be collected at the Green Team tent. Stop by to learn more.
No pets are allowed at the market unless they are registered service dogs.
The market is on Facebook at facebook.com/brigantinefarmersmarket.