The Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission and the Brigantine Historical Society present the 2018 Fine Arts Festival. The event is held at the Brigantine Historical Museum and offers local artists an opportunity to display their artwork for the community to enjoy.
The exhibit will be on display from June 17 through July 8, with a “Meet the Artists” reception 5 to 7 p.m. June 24. The reception is open to the community and all artists are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served and Bob Kerns will perform music live.
This is the 10th anniversary of the Fine Arts Festival. Artists interested in participating can contact Pam Carchidi at 609-266-3808 or 609-369-2624 or at panel1@comast.net