The Brigantine Lighthouse Players will stage their first musical since the theatrical troupe formed in summer 2014.
The Lighthouse Players will present "Godspell" on three consecutive days, Friday through Sunday, June 29-July 1, at the Community Presbyterian Church's soon-to-be renovated multi-purpose room, 1501 Brigantine Ave.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd Street, the Lighthouse Players welcome all those ages 16 to 30 to audition for the musical, which first debuted as a speaking performance in 1970 as part of its co-creator's master's degree thesis at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. "Godspell" was transformed into an off-Broadway musical hit in 1971, and in 1977, the year after it debuted on Broadway, was nominated for a Tony Award for best original score.
“This will be our first musical, but it meets all the criteria for what we want to do,” said Tony Vraim, board of directors president for the nonprofit Brigantine Lighthouse Players. “It's going to be done correctly, and we're hoping that this will open the door and start us off in the right direction for future musicals.
“Our goal right now is to do at least one musical per year and do it right,” he added. “The complexity of a musical is about three times what it would be for a normal show. But whatever it takes, we'll do it.”
Chikita Wallace, a Lighthouse Players board member and actress, established a connection to the Stockton University School of Arts and Humanities, said Vraim, which is helping to get "Godspell" off the ground for the troupe. Wallace had a starring role in the stage production of “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which was held at Stockton's Dante Hall Theater in Atlantic City in November.
“Chikita established a contact through the Stockton theater program, and we're basically supplying the venue and the expertise to put it on, while (Stockton) is supplying the show, much of the cast, and things like that,” Vraim said. “Hopefully it's a relationship that will work out real well.”
All those interested in auditioning Saturday are encouraged to bring their own sheet music. A keyboard accompanist will be on hand to assist.
The most popular song from the original musical "Godspell" was “Day by Day,” which reached number 13 on the Billboard pop singles chart in 1972.
“That's the song most people will likely recognize right away, but there were others songs that will come to mind too that people will leave humming and remembering when they hear them,” Vraim said. “There'll be a lot of 'Oh I remember that one' when they hear them.”
The original idea for creating the Brigantine Lighthouse Players came from Mary DeMarco and Joanne Price of the Brigantine Cultural Arts Commission, said Vraim. The troupe has recently gotten substantial support from Community Presbyterian Church, which now serves as its base of operations.
“The church is redoing their entire social hall and kitchen, and they wanted to include us in the theater portion of the renovations,” Vraim said. “They asked us what we might like in terms of theater production, so that we can continue to work out of there in a real theater-like situation. The sound booth, lighting and stage itself are all being upgraded.
“It's becoming a very symbiotic relationship, and a match made in heaven,” Vraim said. “(Community Presbyterian Pastor) John (Scotland) has been unbelievably generous and cooperative. He wants us to be there, and wants to help us promote theater. The support has been unbelievable.”
For more information, call 609-957-0485 or e-mail jes1371@comcast.net