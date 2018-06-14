The rain cleared just in time for the opening of the Farmers Market on Saturday, turning it into a sunny and gorgeous day.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center display demonstrated the effect of plastic on our sea life. It showed how larger pieces of plastic are churned into lentil-sized pieces of plastic that are ingested by sea animals, hurting them and sometimes resulting in death.
Hopefully you have seen the Trex project at the Green Team Tent, where plastic bags and plastic film are being collected with the goal of collecting 500 pounds. Remember to bring yours next Saturday — clean, dry plastic bags and wrappers.
Sergio, the highly acclaimed chef from the newly-opened Brigantine Bistro, delighted shoppers with organic cranberry muffins and wild berry butter. So good and also healthy.
As usual, Maria Papale/Loving Locavore/Vegan, prepared a delicious vegetarian main course at the Chef’s Demo tent that consisted of Sticky Shitake Mushroom and Jasmine Rice. It was quite a crowd-pleaser.
The Trivia Tent had 58 entries in the “Shell Game” with eight individuals scoring all 10 questions correctly. Congratulations to Emma Highberger, who won a $25 Visa gift card.
At the Children’s Tent there was much activity as children decorated cardboard fish with colorful markers, “gems,” googly eyes and stickers that accentuated the “Under the Sea” theme. Our children’s activities are well-attended and very popular.
Please assist us in collecting clear glass jars, with lids and all labels removed, for our children to make “Under the Sea” Snow Globes. The size needed is 8-24 ounces (no baby food jars or anything too large). They may be dropped off at the Farmers Market trailer on Saturdays.
Artist Paige Benson displayed portraits and a variety of scenes from nature that she burns on wood.
Musician Don the Medicine Man has a beautiful voice and everyone enjoyed the mellow sounds from oldies such as Paul Simon and the Grateful Dead. Look for Don’s return later in the season.
Next week’s theme is “Surfs Up.” The Children’s Activity will be to make mini surf boards. The Spotlight on Local Community will feature the Brigantine Yacht Club and the Spotlight on Business will be Keller Williams Real Estate.
We are looking forward to John Addrizzo’s Health and Wellness Expo. Stop by the Green Team tent for a free consultation from an Atlantic Care dietician who will provide healthy eating tips. Diane (Deedi) Mora, professional massage therapist, will be doing free chair massages. Learn about your fitness options from the owner of Brigantine PT and Fitness. Enter into raffles to win great prizes!
Chef Pam Green will teach you about healthy eating and provide samples at the Chef’s Demo Tent.
Look for entertainer Adam and Noise Museum, and artist Donna Swiatek, who will display her Beach Angel Photography.
Don’t forget to sign up at the Veggie Valet or the contest tent for the blueberry bake-off contest to be held June 30. Bakers may make pie, cake, cobbler or any baked treat using Jersey blueberries.
Please do not bring pets to the Market. Only registered service dogs are permitted.
Follow us on Facebook @Brigantinefarmersmarket.com.