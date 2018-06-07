The Farmers Market flourished again this week, especially since the rain that was predicted did not occur.
The Garden Club was the Spotlight on Community, as well as Brigantine Rocks NJ project leaders, who worked with the Children’s Tent. Members were able to sell a large variety of plants they had grown in their own Brigantine gardens. The Garden Club beautifies community gardens throughout the island.
Look for their Plant Swap on June 16 and the Secret Garden Tour later in June. They still have milkweed plants for sale. You may call 609-266-3685 to buy some.
Children’s Tent leader Kelly Carruolo said, “The children let their imaginations go wild painting beautiful rocks and then made plans to hide them and see who found them."
Lula Shore, Spotlight on Community, with Maria and Rosalie Handle, displayed fun and colorful kimonos and leggings for adults and children.
Theresa Wolfe, at Art in The Park, displayed acrylic paintings that drew much attention. You could lose yourself in her lush seascapes and dreamy mermaid paintings.
The Trivia Tent reported that Steve Jones, of Brigantine, was one of the folks who had all 10 history questions correct and won the $25 Visa card. Roving reporter Fran Paullin met Trivia regulars Sal and Dina, who said they have been competing in Market Trivia a few years. They have each won once and have an ongoing competition to see who will win again.
The Demo Tent leaders, Mary Crane, Kathy Hipple and Danielle Smith (the Dynamos) arranged tables bistro style for the day — kudos to the team! Chef Grifo of Viking Village was the featured chef for the day, demonstrating a healthy recipe using ingredients from the Farmers Market. Aside from his culinary talents, he is a chef for the food and brokerage, SMC, Sabin Meyer Corp. He is also available for catering. The day’s creation was Seared Scallops with Strawberry Salsa. Chef Grifo shared his hints regarding the use of scallops, such as using very fresh scallops but not rinsing them — just use a damp paper towel to remove any sand. Scallops should be truly dry. They should be seared in a very hot pan with a small amount of olive oil to caramelize the scallops for 2 minutes on each side, not overcooking. He said to place a small amount of salsa on each scallop.
His amazing salsa was made with chopped shallots, fresh cilantro, chopped strawberries, berry wine vinegar, key lime juice and blueberry honey from Busy Bee, Woodland Produce, Monteleone Produce, Key Lime Pie Inc. (limes) and Jalma Farms.
The Green Team is supporting TREX, collecting plastic bags and film. Green Team member, Janette Kessler is heading up the TREX Program at the market. On May 26, 67 pounds of plastic were collected and on June 2, 30 pounds. The goal is 500 pounds, so we are at about 20 percent. Let's all make a major effort to bring plastic bags and film next Saturday.
Lisa McClay said, “Now is the time to pass legislation to reduce plastic on our island!”
Our new Giordano’s Gourmet Garlic and Greens also runs Pineybuck Farm. On June 9, Pineybuck hopes to bring fresh pasture-raised pork products such as chops, specialty sausage, smoked ham, bacon, scrapple and pork roll.
The Pop-Up this week was, Panda Slimez! Wow! Nico Efrati is quite the savvy young entrepreneur with his colorful slime and cushy Orbeez Stress Balls.
Josh DeVore was a DJ for the day. He is also a singer and a painter who enjoys supporting the arts in our small community. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center and the Art Walk have influenced his painting.
The theme on June 9 will be “Under The Sea” and there will be lots in store for you! Don’t miss out on our Chef’s Demo with Maria Papale — Loving Locavore/Vegan, the Spotlight on Business is the new Brigantine Bistro. Can’t wait to hear the music by Dan the Medicine Man. Look for the Spotlight on Business-MMSC.
And look for Art in the Park, Mary Ann Bailey-Painter.
Please leave pets at home. No pets are permitted at the Market unless they are registered service dogs.
Follow us on Facebook @brigantinefarmersmarket.