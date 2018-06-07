The Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission is hosting its annual Fine Arts Festival, an ongoing exhibit opening Sunday, June 17, at the Historical Museum.
This year, more than thirty local artists will present their works. A Meet the Artists reception will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at the museum. All are welcome to browse the art on display or purchase a piece for their home. Refreshments will be served, and there will live music.
The museum, 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, July 8. For more information, go to the Facebook page for the Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie