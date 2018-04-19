Frank Sinatra fans are in for a memorable evening when the Brigantine Community Education and Recreation department starts its 21st season of free concerts 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in the North Middle School auditorium.
For the second straight year, the series kicks off with Jim Craine and the Atlantic City All-Star Band, which is working on a CD compilation called “The Other Side of Sinatra.” The band will play several numbers from the new album Wednesday, along with what frontman Craine calls “an eclectic group of songs from several genres, including a bunch of '60s hits we've added to the mix.”
The album the band is working on spotlights some of Sinatra's lesser-known numbers.
“It's not going to be 'The Lady is a Tramp' or 'My Way,' it's going to be songs Sinatra sang that would be less recognizable to most people,” said Craine, who got the idea for the album as a tribute to the 40th anniversary of Atlantic City's first legal casino, Resorts Casino Hotel, where Sinatra was a frequent performer. “Most bands who cover Sinatra stick strictly to his most famous songs, so we thought we'd take a different approach.”
Craine said some special guests are being lined up for the first Brigantine show of the year. The series is one of the oldest in the South Jersey area — A.C.'s Chicken Bone Beach jazz series, Egg Harbor Township's Concerts in the Park, and Somers Point's William Morrow Beach series being among the others. Brigantine's April-through-December schedule makes it the only music series in the area that extends well beyond the typical Memorial Day through Labor Day schedule the others adhere to, however, and the only series that takes place indoors.
“It can be nice playing outside when you get a nice summer day, but from a musician's standpoint, an air-conditioned room with no bugs is preferred, especially when you're dressed in a tuxedo,” Craine said. “And the acoustics in the school's auditorium are very good.”
Craine, who adopted the moniker The Singing Lifeguard from the 25 years he spent on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol (1974-1999), is backed up by keyboardist and band conductor Tony DeLuca, guitarist Stan Richards and drummer Ray Nunzi. DeLuca also performs in the Brigantine series with his solo band July 25.
The blue tuxedo jacket Craine often favors during his gigs was inspired, he said, by legendary pianist and jazz orchestra leader Duke Ellington, who wore one during an appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in the mid-1960s. The Duke Ellington Orchestra was a regular act at the bygone ballroom on the Steel Pier, where Craine worked as an usher from 1963-73. Other greats of that era who routinely graced the former 5,000-seat arena included Benny Goodman, Louis Armstrong, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr. and Bobby Darin.
“I've loved music since I was a kid, but Duke Ellington was a total inspiration for me to get into show business,” Craine said. “He was a cool dude who played weeklong stretches on the Steel Pier till the day he died (in 1974).”
Other acts in this year's series include the Atlantic Brass Band on May 26; the Jack Melton Big Band on June 27, Sept. 26 and Dec. 7; Lighthouse 8 on July 18; the Tony DeLuca Band on July 25; the South Jersey Wind Ensemble on Aug. 13; the Tri-County Symphonic Band on Aug. 19; Brenda Bass & the Swingettes on Oct. 24; the Cumberland County Orchestra on Nov. 9; and Suite Inspiration on Dec. 12.
The North School auditorium is at Lafayette and Evans boulevards. All shows are 7-8:30 p.m. For more information, call the Community Education and Recreation Department at 609-264-7350 ext. 1, email cer@brigantinebeachnj.com, or go to bb-nj.org and find the CER link on the “government” dropdown menu.