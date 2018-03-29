Legendary tenor saxophonist Larry McKenna and his band will return to Brigantine on Sunday, April 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. for a concert at the Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, 1400 Ocean Avenue.
“A Jazzy Afternoon” is presented by the Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission. Tickets for the event, which includes lunch, are $40 in advance, $45 at the door.
McKenna is renowned in jazz circles. A former member of Woody Herman’s Big Band, the tenor saxman has also been a sideman for entertainers including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Rosemary Clooney.
Public broadcasting station WRTI-FM calls him the region’s “Gentleman of Jazz,” and Jazz Times hailed him for “his gorgeous, velvety sound, the unparalleled beauty of his balladry, and his fluid, bebop-inspired improvisations.”
The combo — with Dan Monaghan on drums, Tom Lawton on piano, and Kevin McConnell on bass — is back for the third year in a row, according to commission historian and guitarist Bob Kerns, who will emcee the show.
“When everybody else is hip-hopping, these guys make the room electric with beautiful sounds,” said Kerns. “In musician’s terms, Larry McKenna is a monster — that means he’s good. His delivery is exquisite, and everyone with him is so accomplished.”
Audiences can expect to hear standards from the songbooks of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Nat King Cole, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, and other greats.
A popular feature of the concert is Kerns’ mint-condition collection of record albums. The albums are the legacy of his father, also named Bob Kerns, who was a longtime salesman for CBS Records.
To preserve the vintage vinyl, Kerns said, his father played the albums only once, to transfer the music to reel-to-reel tape. Kerns’ mother, Ronnie King, was a big band singer who often performed on the Steel Pier with the Alex Bartha Orchestra, he said.
The island is rich with musical talent, said honorary commission member Jeffrey Korsack, who suggested bringing McKenna to town after seeing him at the Cape May Jazz Festival.
Like Kerns, Korsak is a lifelong musician. He started as a Mummer, playing with both the Avalon and Greater Kensington string bands. Together, Korsack and Kerns — respectively a landscaper and house painter by day — form the nucleus of an acoustic ensemble called Brigantine Unplugged. The band plays frequently at the Cove, sometimes with pilot Joey Klank on bass and scallop fisherman Luke Corbett on guitar and vocals.
The Cultural Arts Commission “has a mission to entertain and also give people some history to take home with them,” said Kerns.
Once you’ve enjoyed a McKenna concert, added Korsack, “You’ve been educated.”
For more information or to make a reservation, call commission chairwoman Mary DeMarco at 609-266-1685.