Recently, the Brigantine Taxpayers Association ran an ad in the local media which, in part, touched on the trend of the decreasing population and school age children in our city.
Clearly, Brigantine is not alone and is a casualty of what has occurred all around it. According to recently released census figures, Atlantic County’s population is also decreasing.
In the last two years, our county’s population has dropped 1.12 percent. Furthermore, Cape May County has dropped 0.9 percent and Cumberland County has dropped 1.8 percent. Another troubling statistic provided by Jim Kennedy (@ACEconPolicy) is that until 1989, the per capita personal income for Atlantic County and New Jersey were effectively the same.
Today, Atlantic County has a per capita personal income gap of $17,000 lower than the state’s. The economic “perfect storm” that transpired, due to Sandy and our casino industry reeling, due to saturation of gaming in the Northeast, had a devastating effect on our regional economy. Brigantine, however, has a better shot than most to deal with these issues for many reasons. Brigantine has been very aggressive in improving its infrastructure since Hurricane Sandy.
In addition, the city has been encouraging the elevating and rebuilding of homes, using redevelopment as a tool to encourage sound development, building a first-class community center, improving its shopping districts, etc. In addition, Brigantine’s ratables have increased by $37 million dollars since 2014. Plus, the fact that Brigantine is adjacent to Atlantic City will help us take advantage of A.C.’s upcoming growth. A big key is marketing and the city is pursuing this with additional rental fees to build a marketing fund. The city recently received proposals for a development plan which will allow the city to retain the services of a marketing professional to assist in the implementation of a tourism and marketing effort.
In addition, the mayor and City Council are reviewing a draft ordinance creating a tax-abatement program to entice future commercial development in the city. Some things, although, are just out of the city’s control. What would help would be a regional tourism marketing campaign. Atlantic County has the largest tourism revenue in the state, probably on the East Coast, without any marketing campaign.
Imagine what we would have if we were able to fund a marketing campaign similar to Cape May County, the Florida Keys or the Outer Banks. In closing, Brigantine is well equipped and very focused on the future.
Ken LeFevre, Chair of the Brigantine Development/Tourism/Special Advisory Committee
Submit your letters to the editor to current@shorenewstoday.com, subject line "Letters to the Editor." Submissions are due by noon each Monday with no more than 300 words preferred.