Thank you to the Elks
I write to say “Thank You” and express my appreciation to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for the "Citizen of the Year" award. It was a complete surprise and one I will certainly remember for a long time. It is an honor which I appreciate and I thank the Elks and their past Exalted Leader, Pat Orchard, for their warm reception and cordial hospitality.
Sincerely,
Mary De Marco, Citizen of the Year 2018
Brigantine
