Mayor Beth Holtzman named the semi-finalist of the Louis Bay Second Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship at the commission meeting April 12.
The scholarship was open to all high school juniors and seniors who are Ventnor residents and plan to continue their education after high school. Students were asked to write an essay on the theme "What my municipal government does best.”
Shanzida Alam, who wrote her essay on the Public Works Department, was selected as the semi-finalist. Her essay will move on to be judged at the state-level.
From there, the scholarship committee will select 3 winners, who will each be awarded $1,000.
This year, five students participated from . Holtzman awarded certificates to Thomas Peterson, Jr, Theresa Bancheri, Patrice Boselli and Jacob Glowacki for submitting their essays.
“I think it’s great that the youth that live in Ventnor see what local government does for them,” Holtzman said.
This is the second time Ventnor has participated in the scholarship.
“Last year was our first year doing it. We had a winner on the state-level, and I’m sure we’re going to have a winner this time,” Holtzman said.