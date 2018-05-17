Hello from Base Camp V.
VFW Post 6964 Auxiliary will be hosting the Armed Forces Day pancake, sausage and egg breakfast from 8 a.m to noon Saturday, May 19. The breakfast is open to the public. Plan now to attend and enjoy a great breakfast with family and friends.
Members, time is running out to reserve your room for this years VFW State Convention, so please stop by the V and reserve your room! The convention dates are Wednesday to Saturday, June 13-16.
VFW members and their guests, Beverly has another fabulous menu planned for this Friday evening's dinner, so stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. Or, Saturday evening, starting at 5:30 p.m., for a burger platter. Finally, how about a quick breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning, starting at 10 a.m.? You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, Good Food and Good Friends make for a Great Time at the V.
Members, due to the state convention, we are cancelling our June meeting. Our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 5, starting at 7:30 p.m.
If you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can place them in the Flag Drop Off Box, located outside of the Post, 121 31st. Street South. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world, defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay Safe and God Bless America!! Sgt. D