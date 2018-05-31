Hello from Base Camp V
Well, the summer season has started. Due to the weather, Brigantine was not as crowed as previous years, but it appears that everyone, residents and visitors alike, enjoyed themselves.
The rain didn't put a damper on this year's Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony was moved inside the American Legion Post and continued without a hitch. Thank you, Brigantine, for coming out to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our great country and the freedoms that we all enjoy. We should never forget these true heroes.
VFW members and their guests, Beverly has another great menu planned so stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. Friday for dinner. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, Good Food and Good Friends make for a Great Time at the V.
Our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5.
Remember, if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the flag drop-off box, located outside the Post. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers. That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God Bless the United States of America! Sgt. D.