The Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission is proud to present Susanne Peterson as its Artist of the Month for June. Stop by the Community Center to see her beautiful artwork in the Artists Showcase.
Born in Atlantic City, Susanne Simpson Peterson lived in the Inlet section of the city until 1958, when her family moved to Brigantine. She served on both the Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Committee and Economic Development Committee, and is a lifetime member of the Brigantine Historical Society and the South Jersey Cancer Fund.
From early on, Peterson exhibited a flair for creativity and a love of the arts, which she expressed through her ballet, theater, acting and modeling. Her garden, beach, travels and her faith continue to inspire and ignite her creativity.
At this time, Peterson paints in watercolor because of its fluidity and looseness, but she likes to add various materials to her canvas to produce art that shows a unique perspective with a humorous twist. Her paintings have been accepted in various juried shows and she sells her art exclusively for the benefit of charity, mostly the South Jersey Cancer Fund.
Peterson has enjoyed a varied career in cosmetology for 48 years and is employed at the Genie Salon.