BRIGANTINE — The All Star Penguin dek hockey team was honored April 18 at City Hall for becoming the first team in the Brigantine Hockey League's 47-year history to win the division championship at the War at the Shore tournament.
Councilmen Mike Riordan and Dennis Heaney, who are both volunteers in the league, aided Mayor Phil Guenther in awarding certificates to the players.
The annual War at the Shore tournament was held Feb. 25 to March 4 at the 42nd Street hockey courts and featured about 40 teams throughout southern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Penguins coach William “Wheels” Reynolds said the team beat former champions Gloucester Township 3-0 and other larger hockey programs by working together.
“We played this team that no one could beat,” Reynolds said. “They had a role, and they played their role unselfishly to learn what it is to be a part of something greater than just standing by yourself.”
The team’s roster included Kieran Mackey, George Reynolds, Robert Reynolds, Jack Shelley, Hamir Bruce, Kam Street, Colyn Williams, Brady Hopkins, Luke Burns, Paul Lavigna, Jaxon Hurtt, Jack Murray, Jesse Riley and Chris Keena.
Reynolds grew up playing in the same league and now coaches his twin sons on the team. He said this victory is a moment in his coaching career he will never forget.
“This was by far the most exciting and overwhelming experience I’ve had because it was on the court that I played on growing up, with my children, with my friends' children with the community that we started with,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds and Guenther agreed that along with players and coaches, the parents deserved congratulations.
“Without your support, they would not have been able to have been at the courts all those long, cold nights playing and taking advantage of a great opportunity for physical fitness, learning about team sport and also learning that hard work pays off with excellence,” Guenther said.
1 of 20
Gloucester Township takes on Berlin in Penguin Division play Sunday in Brigantine.
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
Photos from the War at the Shore Hockey Tournament in Brigantine
The annual War at the Shore dek hockey tournament got underway Sunday, Feb. 25, and wraps up Sunday, March 4, at the 42nd Street hockey courts in Brigantine.
The annual tournament features more than 40 teams throughout southern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania. Teams compete in a round-robin format and vie for titles in three divisions: Penguins (ages 7-9), Beavers (10-12) and Cadets (12-15).
Action takes place 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 2, and continues all day Saturday and Sunday, March 3-4, starting about 9 a.m.
1 of 20
Gloucester Township takes on Berlin in Penguin Division play Sunday in Brigantine.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Gloucester Township takes on Berlin in Penguin Division play Sunday in Brigantine.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Brigantine Hockey League President Troy Platt shouts some encouragement Sunday during the Hurricanes' game against Marlton in Cadet Division play.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
John Burns grills up some burgers and hot dogs to be served at the Brigantine Hockey League snack bar during the War at the Shore tournament.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Jim Mackey, lower left wearing red, takes in the action Sunday when Brigantine took on Marlton in Cadet Division play. His son, Brendan Mackey, is No. 13 in the upper left.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Gloucester Township takes on Berlin in Penguin Division play Sunday in Brigantine.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Teams warm up for action with a net set up outside the miniature golf course.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
A visiting team waits its turn to take to the courts Sunday during the opening day of the annual War at the Shore dek hockey tournament.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Teams warm up for action with a net set up outside the miniature golf course.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
A referee gets caught up in middle of the action Sunday in Brigantine's showdown with Marlton.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Teams warm up for action with a net set up outside the miniature golf course.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
The Brigantine Hurricanes, wearing the blue-on-black jerseys, squared off against the defending Cadet Division champion Marlton Chiefs in the opening round of the War at the Shore tournament Sunday at the 42nd Street hockey courts. Round-robin action continues Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday, March 2-4.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Three Brigantine Hurricanes try to fend off a Marlton assault Sunday.