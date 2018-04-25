042618_bri_penguins

The Penguins dek hockey team, which had players ages 7-9, was the first-ever team to win their division at the War at the Shore tournament in Brigantine.

BRIGANTINE — The All Star Penguin dek hockey team was honored April 18 at City Hall for becoming the first team in the Brigantine Hockey League's 47-year history to win the division championship at the War at the Shore tournament.

Councilmen Mike Riordan and Dennis Heaney, who are both volunteers in the league, aided Mayor Phil Guenther in awarding certificates to the players.

The annual War at the Shore tournament was held Feb. 25 to March 4 at the 42nd Street hockey courts and featured about 40 teams throughout southern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.

Penguins coach William “Wheels” Reynolds said the team beat former champions Gloucester Township 3-0 and other larger hockey programs by working together.

“We played this team that no one could beat,” Reynolds said. “They had a role, and they played their role unselfishly to learn what it is to be a part of something greater than just standing by yourself.”

The team’s roster included Kieran Mackey, George Reynolds, Robert Reynolds, Jack Shelley, Hamir Bruce, Kam Street, Colyn Williams, Brady Hopkins, Luke Burns, Paul Lavigna, Jaxon Hurtt, Jack Murray, Jesse Riley and Chris Keena.

Reynolds grew up playing in the same league and now coaches his twin sons on the team. He said this victory is a moment in his coaching career he will never forget.

“This was by far the most exciting and overwhelming experience I’ve had because it was on the court that I played on growing up, with my children, with my friends' children with the community that we started with,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds and Guenther agreed that along with players and coaches, the parents deserved congratulations.

“Without your support, they would not have been able to have been at the courts all those long, cold nights playing and taking advantage of a great opportunity for physical fitness, learning about team sport and also learning that hard work pays off with excellence,” Guenther said.

