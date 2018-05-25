BRIGANTINE — At the north-end sea wall, there’s a memorial bench Bernadette Scarduzio tries to visit whenever she’s in town.

It’s dedicated to her father, who died 10 years ago after living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, the same rare degenerative nerve disease she has today.

Sitting on her father’s bench, Scarduzio, 39, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, can look out at the Brigantine beaches she’s come to love.

CMT causes muscle weakness in the hands, arms, feet and legs. It affects about 1 in 2,500 people in the United States. There is no known cure.

Scarduzio’s brother and some of her other relatives have also been diagnosed with CMT, but she is the only one who relies on a scooter to get around.

There are beach ramps near her father’s bench, but like in many shore communities, there is no path that leads all the way down to the water. As a result, getting onto the sand, even on the relatively flat beach, is still an arduous and sometimes costly endeavor for Scarduzio.

“It took so much out of me that I stopped going to the beach,” she said. “I would tell people I didn’t want to go. I avoided going. I just stopped going to the shore.”

But after sharing her story with councilmembers and working with city officials, Scarduzio is closer to realizing her dream and getting back on the beach this summer.

Council announced May 16 it will purchase an approximately 350 foot-long removable mat to be placed on the 16th Street South beach this summer.

Most of Brigantine’s beaches have wheelchair mats that provide access immediately after a beach entrance and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But Scarduzio doesn’t want to stop there. Her goal for two years has been to get all the way down to the ocean again.

“It’s not just for me and it's not just for people in wheelchairs,” she said, addressing council earlier this month. “I’m talking about your parents and your parents’ parents and kids, people who have strollers.”

Following some of Scarduzio’s suggestions, Councilman and Chairman of the Brigantine Beach Committee Vince Sera worked with Director of Public Works John Doring to discuss the best mat and wheelchair options to increase the city’s access at the Beach Committee Meeting on May 10.

Doring pinpointed three beaches as the most accessible to people with disabilities. These included Ninth Street North at the sea wall, Roosevelt Boulevard and 16th Street, where the city provides public wheelchairs through the lifeguards at nearby 17th Street.

Council decided at its next meeting May 16 to purchase a removable Mobi-Mat path for 16th Street South for about $14,000.

According to the federal guidelines outlined by the U.S. Access Board, access routes should connect a beach entry point to the high tide level, be firm and stable and have a width of at least 60 inches, if removable. The routes should also account for dunes, slope heights and other obstacles.

“The requirements we issue for federal beaches does permit removable routes for beaches because in that environment there is interest to protect them during storm surges or other conditions,” Senior Accessibility Specialist for the Access Board Dave Yanchulis said.

Mobi-Mat is a portable and removable rollout access pathway made from recycled plastics that allows sand to filter through without the path sinking into the sand.

“It’s similar to the matting that we use now, but it’s more rigid,” Doring said.

Vehicles and beach cleaners can drive over Mobi-Mat because of its durability and its anchoring in the sand.

Sera reported that 16th Street South Was chosen over the sea wall and Roosevelt Boulevard because of the beach’s availability of handicap parking spaces, public restrooms and showers, a covered pavilion and Beach Patrol wheelchairs. Sera also said the beach has the most lifeguards available to move the mat when needed and to assist those who use it.

The path will feature two mat extensions that branch out on either side to provide groups and families a place to stop, set their belongings down and enjoy a day on the beach.

Sera also said the city will continue to look into improving the design of its public beach wheelchairs so it's safer and easier to push them across the sand.

“I think it's great. I mean it sounds like they’re really going to try every year to make this a priority to make their beaches as accessible as possible,” Scarduzio said.

Although her dream includes having Mobi-Mats on each end of the sea wall, Scarduzio thinks they can learn from 16th Street South, see how the public responds and determine whether it’s something the city should continue to purchase.

“I am just so thrilled that my dreams are coming to life and that my voice was heard,” Scarduzio said. “The last two years I have fought for this and the time has come, so I want to be grateful and celebrate when installation is complete.”