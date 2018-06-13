BRIGANTINE — Looking to update the city’s water and sewer system, City Council agreed to apply for state funding to generate an asset management plan at its meeting June 6.

The city plans to reach out to the New Jersey Environmental Infrastructure Trust, which offers a 100 percent principal forgiveness loan of up to $100,000. The trust’s asset management plan would provide Brigantine with inventories, maintenance tasks for its water system and financial planning strategies for updates.

“As we all know, the water and sewer infrastructure in some places is becoming very old and in need of repair and replacement,” acting City Manager Roxanne Tosto said. “This will give us a very good assessment of what our infrastructure looks like and what we will need to do in terms of upgrades and repairs.”

A study the city conducted May 1 concluded Brigantine could be designated “an area in need of rehabilitation” based on solely on the fact its water and sewer infrastructure is at least 50 years old.

The study was approved by the Planning Board on May 23. Moving forward, council will decide on specific rehabilitation measures for the city.

Council also approved two redevelopment plans, at the Civic Center and along the back bay.

The Civic Center redevelopment plan would allow a private developer to replace the building, which was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, with residences.

The waterfront redevelopment plan would help property owners replace bulkheads along a 44,000-lineal-feet area from the city’s North End to the Brigantine Bridge and including the area that begins across the bridge continuing around St. George’s Thorofare.

Along with these new projects, former Councilwoman Lisa McClay asked about the progress of constructing the stormwater pump stations at Hackney Place, Jenkins Parkway and 34th Street South, which were initially proposed in 2015.

Mayor Phil Guenther said at the meeting the pumps had been delayed due to a slow permitting process.

Councilman Vince Sera and Deputy Mayor Andy Simpson had followed up on the project with the state Department of Environmental Protection after the meeting. Sera said June 8 the permits were finally submitted and officials will soon seek bids on the project for the third time.

Council has twice rejected bids that were considered too far over budget.

“This has been a very long process, and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of everyone who has to deal with the constant flooding in these three areas,” Sera wrote in an email to The Current. “Our goal is to complete this project as fast as possible. But we also have a responsibility to make sure that it's done correctly and at a price the taxpayers can afford.”

The pump stations project will be funded by a $1.4 million grant from the DEP.

In other business, the city accepted grant funds including $170,000 from the state Department of Transportation 2018 Bikeway Program and $2,000 from Sustainable Jersey.

Director of Public Works John Doring said the DOT grant funds will be used to connect existing bikeways to create a continuous path around the island.

“Our bike paths are utilized a lot, especially during weekends with larger crowds here,” Guenther said.

Brigantine Garden Club and Green Team member Johanne Milnes had submitted the proposal to receive the Sustainable Jersey grant and hopes to create a rain garden in front of the city library.

“That $2,000 is going to help her and her master gardeners in the Garden Club to build a beautiful rain garden in front of the library,” Green Team Chairwoman Lisa McClay said.

Council’s next meeting will be held 6 p.m. June 20 at City Hall.