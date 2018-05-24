BRIGANTINE — The city has reached an agreement on affordable housing that won’t mean constructing new units. Instead, the city plans to adjust its zoning laws and repurpose certain existing properties.

City Council authorized the settlement with the Fair Share Housing Center, a nonprofit public interest organization designed to defend the housing rights of low-income citizens in New Jersey that the state Supreme Court designated as the defendant in the case, at its May 16 meeting.

“It sounds simple enough, but it's been years and several months of intense legal work to get us to where we are right now,” Mayor Phil Guenther said.

Brigantine had initiated litigation in 2015 to determine its specific obligations to supply affordable housing in the time period known as the Third Round, which spans from 1999 to 2025.

The city must comply with the state Supreme Court’s Mount Laurel doctrine and the Fair Share Housing Act, which require all communities to provide their fair share of homes for those of limited means.

Representing the city, attorney Linda Galella from Parker and McCay, reported that the Fair Share Housing Center agreed to recognize that the city does not have any vacant or developable land available.

“That means that the city is pretty much built-out. There’s no realistic development potential in the city of Brigantine,” Galella said.

However, there are still affordable housing standards Brigantine must meet.

“The municipality isn’t obligated to really provide the affordable housing, but to get the zoning in place so that affordable housing is possible,” Galella said.

As a result, the city has agreed to create overlay zoning in its existing commercial areas. This will allow for three residential floors to be built above certain stores with 15 percent of units set aside for affordable housing.

The areas selected to have this new zoning include the shopping center between Harbor Beach Boulevard, 38th Street, Bayshore and Amhurst Avenues; the old CVS site on the corner of West Brigantine Avenue and 10th Street and stores along Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard between Monroe Avenue and 37th Street South.

“There is no plan that we know of right now that someone’s going to come in and build those units, but the zoning changes would provide the potential if someone were to come in and build those units,” Guenther said.

According to the settlement agreement, the city will also partner with the Volunteers of America Delaware Valley to refurbish five units that will house veterans and their families with moderate or low income.

Brigantine would use subsidies totaling $500,000 to purchase these units that would be owned and managed by VOA.

Galella stated that the funding for the veterans units will come from the city’s state-mandated trust fund, which contains revenue collected by the city and set aside specifically for affordable housing.

“One of the things that I’m very proud of that we were able to do in Brigantine with this situation is to create better housing,” Councilman Vince Sera said.

There will be a hearing before Superior Court Judge Nelson C. Johnson at the Atlantic County Courts Building in Atlantic City on June 12.

Johnson will determine whether the settlement terms between the city and FSHC are fair and reasonable for affordable housing beneficiaries.

If the court approves the settlement, Brigantine must introduce and adopt the necessary ordinances within the following 120 days.

If the city makes these changes and gets approval after a final compliance hearing, it will receive immunity from any potential Builder’s Remedies lawsuits filed by future developers. This protection will last until 2025, the end of the Third Round.

“I think this is a very good place to be, that we actually have something that is settled and provides the immunity going forward,” Guenther said.