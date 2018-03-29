Last Sunday, Palm Sunday, our Lodge #2428 celebrated its 48th birthday by installing its new officers for Lodge year 2018-2019. It was a great day highlighted by our New Jersey State President. I know, I know you want to find out who the new Elk, officer and citizen of the year are. Wait no longer. Drum roll please! The new Elk of the Year is Tom Pantalena, the Officer of the Year is Esquire Linda Fisher and Citizen of the Year is Mary DeMarco. Congratulations to you all because we all know you well deserved these honors.
As you are reading this column, the Good Friday Fish Fry is only a few hours away or has already started. Today's date is March 30 with the Fish Fry running from 4 to 8 p.m. The menu is extensive, and you know that if was prepared by Tom Tucker, it is guaranteed to be great! Come early for the best selects, since some things run out due to unforeseen changes in what people are in the mood for from year to year. Enjoy!
The following day, Saturday, March 31, our members of the Jewish faith, their families and friends celebrate the high holy day of Passover while on Sunday those of the Christian faith celebrate Easter.
Kicking of the next week on April 2 is a likewise memorable day. It is our founding father Harry F. McGarrigel's 90th birthday. How do I know that it is his birthday? It's because as Brigantine Elks we can not forget it. How's that, you ask? It's easy, what is the Lodge's number? Come on, it's on your card, on the outside marque, at the start of this column and on the entrance way canopy. That's right, it's 2428. In military jargon it's the 2nd day, of the 4th month of the 28th year. Coincidence? Whatever the case, when you see Harry be sure to wish him a very happy birthday. Bye, George.