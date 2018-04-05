With Easter and Passover falling so early this year, the events we normally associate with April all fell into March. That leaves slim pickings for April events. Every dark cloud does have a silver lining. This slow time allows the new officers the chance to settle into their duties. It also gives our committees the time to get plans rolling for our summer events.
In the meantime, Quizzo continues on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and Chef Tom continues the Friday night dinner menus. Both should be well attended, as our snowbirds flock north and our summer residents show up to open up their homes for the coming season of sun and fun.
There is a bright spot on the social calendar come Saturday, April 21, with an Oldies Night. After a very successful trial event last year, it is back by popular demand, supplanting Nashville Night. The fun runs from 6 to 11 p.m. A $25 ticket includes a buffet dinner. You can't beat a deal like this with a stick!
Well, that's about it for now. Don't forget to pay your dues and boat slip fee. You are already in arrears since they were due by April 1.
Bye, George.