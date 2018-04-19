Been in your attic lately? Now would be an opportune time. Once up there, be sure to check out that old dresser, bureau and cedar chest for long forgotten clothing. Remember that poodle skirt, blouse, saddle shoes and bobbie sox? You're ready for the hop. How about cuffed blue jeans, Converse sneakers and a white T shirt? A little pomade in your slicked back hair and you're The Fonz again. Fast forward a decade. Bell bottom pants and a tie-dyed shirt or a muumuu and daisy-covered head wreath make you flower children again. I'll bet that old Nehru suit still has some karma left in it!
What the heck are you talking about George? I'll tell you. Tomorrow, Saturday, April 21, is Oldies Night at the lodge. Come in costume or mufti for a musical trip down memory lane. Your $25 fare includes a buffet dinner. The train leaves at 6 p.m. from 400 Bayshore Drive.
All Aboard!
Bye, George.