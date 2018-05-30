BRIGANTINE — City Council introduced two ordinances May 16 that, if adopted, would help homeowners replace bulkheads along the city’s back bay and replace the vacant Civic Center with housing.

The Waterfront Redevelopment area spans about 44,000 lineal feet from the city’s North End to the Brigantine Bridge and includes the area that begins across the bridge continuing around St. George’s Thorofare.

The bulkheads would be 8-9 feet tall to protect the city from flooding and storm surges.

The city intends to issue bonds or notes to assist commercial and residential property owners in financing the cost for permitting, designing, constructing or reconstructing bulkheads in the area.

Residential properties would have 10 years to repay the loans, and commercial marina properties would have 30 years.

“There is no requirement that someone do this, but there is a mechanism to help if necessary,” Mayor Phil Guenther said.

The plan also states that the city will encourage the use of sustainable building materials in the construction of new or rebuilt bulkheads.

The waterfront redevelopment plan will remain in effect for 10 years from the date of adoption by the city.

The Civic Center Redevelopment Area includes the unused, two-story, city-owned Civic Center building on the southern side of Bayshore Avenue between 31st and 32nd streets, which is about 6,585 square feet.

The redevelopment plan aims to enable a private developer to replace the building, which was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, with residential use.

“That is one piece of municipal property that is not being utilized right now, and hopefully we can turn something that is a vacant building into something that’s useful and would bring tax revenue to the community,” Guenther said.

The plan states that the design and performance standards it includes will supersede the zoning and development regulations in the city Land Use Ordinance.

The Planning Board approved both plans May 23 and will return them to council for final public hearing and adoption June 6.