In each of the six times the Brigantine Lions Club raised the money needed to fund the monthslong, intensive training regimen needed to produce a Seeing Eye dog, the club also incorporated a fun and informative way to help local schoolchildren better understand the reason for such an endeavor.
Once the Lions hit the $5,000 goal they needed to bankroll a new puppy destined to be groomed as a guide dog, the club would allow Brigantine schoolchildren to name each dog through a contest. The only contest rule in each case was that the dog's name had to begin with whatever letter the New Jersey-based Seeing Eye organization directed, as each dog's name conforms to the litter or breeding stock from which it came. The latest dog Brigantine school students named was Lucas.
On June 4 in the Brigantine North School auditorium, many of the schoolchildren who took part in the naming process of the Lions' last sponsored puppy were invited to a special assembly. The assembly featured three trainers and three puppies-in-training from the Morristown-based Seeing Eye — the oldest existing guide-dog school in the world, established in 1927. Lions Clubs International, the parent group of the Brigantine Lions, has made assisting the blind and visually impaired its primary charitable focus nearly since its 1917 inception.
The trainers and the puppies in attendance included Tom Jewell with Jasper, Katie Saul with Dax, and Peter Avagliano with Jacob. Jasper and Jacob are German shepherd puppies from the same litter. Dax is a golden retriever and the offspring of a puppy Saul previously trained named Oscar.
All three trainers, Avagliano explained, are part of a group of families in Atlantic and Cape May counties who receive instruction on how to raise puppies for a period of roughly six months according to guidelines laid out by the Seeing Eye.
“All of our puppies come to us when they are about seven weeks old,” Avagliano explained to the students. “When they arrive, one of the first things we do is teach them a few basic commands, and one of the first commands we teach them is to sit quietly while we are preparing food. When we prepare their food and put it on the floor, we teach them to wait until we tell them it is OK to go ahead and eat.”
Proper protocol around food, said Avagliano, is crucial to learn since it would be easy for a dog to steal food from anyone unable to see them.
“So we have to teach our puppies to be very polite when they are getting food, and it is never the same food that people eat — only dog food,” he said. “If they're never introduced to people food, they're far less likely to beg.”
Puppies wear vests identifying them as dogs in training whenever they are out in public, and are taken to places such as airports, baseball stadiums and schools to get them experienced to different sounds, sights, smells and situations that their owners are likely to find themselves in.
“We've taken them into restaurants and people will often say, when we get up to leave, that they never even knew a dog was there,” Avagliano said. “That's what we strive for. That's exactly what we're teaching our puppies to do — be so quiet and calm that nobody even knows they're there.”
Saul said that one of the hardest parts of being a guide-dog trainer is saying goodbye to the dog that became part of the family for six months and turning it over to the Seeing Eye for placement with a blind person.
“That's very difficult,” she said, “but the consolation is knowing that we're putting that dog into a home with a person who really needs it.”
For more information, call 973-539-4425, email info@seeingeye.org or go to seeingeye.org.