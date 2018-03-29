BRIGANTINE — The city flooded on one of Phil Guenther’s first days as mayor in December 1992. Emergency management officials had called and asked him what to do next.
“Well, you need to come pick me up in a boat and bring me to City Hall,” Guenther said. “And they did.”
In a Zodiac inflatable boat, they traveled from his home near the golf course, across a flooded North Shore Drive, over the bulkhead and through the bay to City Hall, where they could address the emergency.
A historic nor’easter also struck Brigantine in 1962, the same year Guenther moved to the city. His family had not been there for the storm, but the house his father built was damaged.
However, for him, nothing compares to when Hurricane Sandy made landfall during his tenure on Oct. 29, 2012.
“I certainly have seen storms, but nothing in my time that was as devastating as Sandy and required the amount of recovery that took place,” Guenther said.
Now, more than five years after Sandy hit Brigantine and 26 years after taking office, Guenther has announced he will not run for reelection.
Guenther, 60, is leaving to focus his attention on his position as superintendent of the Atlantic County Special Services and Vocational school districts.
“I’m looking forward to spending some more time doing more activities at school, but also helping the school go through the process of possibly expanding to accommodate a growing enrollment,” he said.
Guenther has been involved in public education since he joined the teaching staff at Atlantic City High School in 1981, where he taught both English and social studies. Later, he was promoted to vice principal.
He began his career in public service as a member of the Brigantine Board of Education in 1989 before running for City Council in 1990.
Guenther looks back on the recovery from Sandy as one of Brigantine’s proudest moments.
“It was a time where, during the event, I think we saw people who did extraordinary things to provide for the safety of others, then the security and comfort of others immediately after the event,” he said.
The Rev. John Scotland of Brigantine Presbyterian Church worked alongside Guenther to create BrigStrong, a nonprofit made up of volunteers and city officials, to lead relief efforts in the city.
“Public Works had to manage getting rid of unbelievable amounts of trash and garbage. The police and fire (departments) were working around the clock to help people clean up and gut out their house. But the mayor pulled everyone together. It was just teamwork from the beginning,” Scotland said.
When it came time to rebuild, Guenther also had to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which had created new reconstruction requirements in response to the storm that called for houses to be placed on piling and meet an elevation of 14 feet.
“It wasn’t all smooth sailing, as anyone involved in the process with FEMA will tell you, but there was a tremendous effort to try to help our residents get the resources that they needed and then to navigate through the system,” Guenther said.
Scotland said the mayor acted as a “non-anxious presence.”
“He was present at the meeting and it took away other people’s anxiety and it helped reduce the anxiety in the community,” Scotland said.
Guenther is leaving behind a city that has seen an overall expansion in its infrastructure.
When the Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector was built in 2001, Guenther worked with State Sen. Bill Gormley to keep the city’s needs in mind, which included adding overpasses at both Route 30 and Huron Avenue.
“We were trying to get that connector so Brigantine wasn’t shut off from the outside world, and he was a big part in that,” Deputy Mayor Andy Simpson said.
Simpson, who has worked with Guenther for six years and considers him a friend, said there will be a big void to fill next year and he hopes the mayor’s work on certain projects will continue.
Municipal Judge Tim Maguire, who previously was city solicitor, worked with Guenther and council to address large tasks such as negotiations over the tunnel and new entrance into Brigantine, a comprehensive revision of the land-use ordinance and demolishing properties at a time in the mid 1990s when there were many dilapidated structures on the island.
“Through Phil’s leadership, those properties were removed and the city of Brigantine grew from a bedside community for casino employees into one of the most sought-after destinations for a vacation in this state,” Maguire said.
Maguire said he thinks the city will miss Guenther and that some people may not realize how lucky they were to have him as mayor.
“I have served in many municipalities throughout the county and in other counties; therefore, I get to see on a firsthand basis other elected officials. I can say, without question, that Phil Guenther was not only one of the best mayors in Atlantic County, but one of the best mayors in the state,” Maguire said.
Councilman Vince Sera, who first knew the mayor as his vice principal, recalled working with the mayor to get taxes under control, keeping them flat and lowering them twice.
Sera believes Guenther is leaving council in a solid place.
“He’s really laid a good foundation, one, obviously in leading the city in a good direction and, two, just surrounding himself with good people because every single person we have on council has kind of picked up a different niche and an area that we’re successful in, which is going to help build the city and move it forward,” Sera said.
Now that the storms have passed, Guenther said Brigantine has come out strong. He’s even looking forward to joining his wife, Lee Ann, to enjoy a calm day at the beach.
“I’m very happy with the amount of time I’ve been able to serve, and that would not have been possible without a lot of people over the years who have worked with me to get the job done,” he said.