BRIGANTINE — City Council on June 6 honored students in the North Middle School’s Gifted and Talented program who competed on the school’s robotics and mock trial teams.

“Students who are here are really committed to excellence, and they really have worked hard to achieve what they have achieved,” Mayor Phil Guenther said.

Nine eighth-grade students competed against other local middle and high school teams at the 2018 Robotics Challenge at Stockton University on April 28. Team JabaScript won first place in the Middle School Division with its robot, Luke Slow Walker. Team Rusteze Pit Crew won third place in the division with its robot, Lightning McQueen.

“They had to collaborate, work together as a team and communicate,” Guenther said. “They had to solve a problem and get it all done in a very fast period of time by using all the skills, which we know are the 21st century skills that are going make them successful in the future.”

Sixth-grade students in the Gifted and Talented program won their division this year at the annual mock trial competition hosted by the New Jersey State Bar Foundation for the seventh time in a row.

“They really get a taste of what it means to be an attorney, and some students want to pursue that,” Guenther said. “It’s a lot of work above and beyond what they do in a regular school day.”

Gifted and Talented teacher Rita Coyne and Superintendent Michelle Cappelluti were in attendance as Guenther and Councilman Vince Sera gave each student a certificate of achievement.