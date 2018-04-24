BRIGANTINE — City Council introduced an ordinance April 18 that would ban the sale of marijuana on the island if state officials legalize recreational use of the substance.

Mayor Phil Guenther said he wanted the city to get ahead of any state action. Brigantine would be the first municipality in Atlantic County to act in opposition.

“I don’t think Brigantine is the type of community that wants or needs this type of activity in our town,” he said.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he wants to see recreational marijuana legalized and taxed by the end of the year.

State Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari, D-Middlesex, Somerset, Union, introduced a bill Jan. 9 that would legalize the possession and personal use of small amounts of marijuana for people ages 21 and over.

If adopted, the bill would create a licensing structure for retailers and establish the Division of Marijuana Enforcement.

Cities would be allowed under the bill to pass an ordinance banning marijuana sales within one year of its adoption. As of April 21, the bill is still pending technical review by Legislative counsel.

Neighboring Atlantic City has pushed to get out in front of legal marijuana in a different way. He has described recreational marijuana as the "new gold rush," believing the city is uniquely positioned to capitalize on marijuana tourism.

Brigantine’s ordinance, which passed unanimously, classifies the sale of recreational marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia under “prohibited uses” in the Land Use chapter of the city’s code.

Guenther said he has concerns about the effects of legalization, specifically for those under 21.

“We all probably recognize the detrimental effects that the legalization of recreational marijuana can have on different age groups, but primarily it can have on the youth if it destigmatizes the use of marijuana,” he said at the meeting.

Councilman Rick DeLucry addressed members of the public in attendance and advised them that if they feel strongly about the issue to make their voice heard with the state Legislature.

He said the bills in the Senate and Assembly could treat marijuana sales differently from cigarette or alcohol sales.

“The final shape is hard to predict,” DeLucry said. “We can certainly try that now, but we’re kind of the last step in the process.”

One resident who spoke about the ordinance said he wanted to extend it to prohibiting marijuana smoking on the beach along with cigarette smoking.

Council’s next meeting is 6 p.m. May 2.