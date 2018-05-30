BRIGANTINE — The Planning Board on May 23 approved a study that provided evidence in favor of classifying Brigantine an “area in need of rehabilitation.”
The study, which was prepared by the city with help from Rutala Associates on May 1, stated that designating Brigantine an area in need of rehabilitation would provide financial incentives, such as a five-year tax abatement for property owners to improve their properties. It would not result in condemnation or acquisition of property. City officials say they want to use the designation to bring in new businesses and developers.
The state Local Redevelopment and Housing Law bases this classification on at least one of six criteria that consider the area’s deteriorating structures, age of housing units, overdue property-tax payments, environmental contamination and the age of its sewer and water system.
The study based its conclusion on the criteria that Brigantine’s water and sewer infrastructure is at least 50 years old.
The study will return to City Council for it to decide on how to proceed with rehabilitation measures.
In other business, the Planning Board approved the city’s amendment to the Land Use Ordinance that would prevent recreational marijuana shops from opening in the city.
The board voted unanimously that the amendment was consistent with the city’s Master Plan.
Instead of voting on a resolution at its next meeting, Board Solicitor Hance Jaquett said he would send a letter to acting city Manager Roxanne Tosto memorializing the board’s approval so City Council can adopt the ordinance at its next meeting June 6.
The Planning Board’s next meeting will be 6 p.m. June 27 at City Hall.