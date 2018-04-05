BRIGANTINE — City Council introduced a $30 million municipal budget Wednesday that will decrease the tax rate by 1.3 cents if approved May 2.

City Auditor Leon Costello, who presented the budget to council, said the municipal tax rate for 2018 is estimated at 66.4 cents.

Costello also reported that the 2018 budget will include a tax levy of $21,694,217, the city's lowest in six years.

“The taxpayers are paying less to fund this budget than they were in 2012,” he said.

Councilman Dennis Haney said the decrease was “tremendous.”

Municipal taxes, which fund the city's operating expenses, account for about 38 percent of a Brigantine property owner’s total tax bill. School taxes account for about 30 percent and county taxes about 33 percent.

In the past four years, the city’s taxes have remained steady and decreased twice.

The proposed 2018 budget also shows an increase of more than $18 million in the city’s ratables, which came after a $13 million increase last year.

“I know with a lot of communities that’s not always the case where you see ratables that are growing,” Mayor Phil Guenther said. “We’re looking at some pretty exciting growth, which I think bodes well for a lot of things, including where we are with our rating with the bonding agencies.”

Costello said they will find out in 2019 if the city’s rating will increase.

“We’re certainly in a great position if '18 goes as well as '17 went as '16 went as '15 went,” he said.

Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Tosto worked with Costello and former City Manager Ed Stinson and met with city department heads to formulate the budget.

“We are very fortunate to have the management we have in our departments. They have done nothing but support and hold up their end of the bargain and be careful about their expenditures,” Tosto said.

Councilman Vince Sera also credited the creation of a full-time CFO position in May 2015 as one way the city has gained financial stability.

“It gives us a really accurate picture of what we’re looking at financially so we’re never guessing with numbers. We’re making decisions based on hard data because Roxanne is always available,” Sera said.

The next council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 18.