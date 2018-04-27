BRIGANTINE — City Council unanimously passed a resolution April 18 announcing its opposition to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s trapping of foxes in the Brigantine Natural Area.

Residents attended the council meeting to voice their concerns about the methods the DEP uses to control the fox population in its efforts to protect endangered shorebirds.

“It really shows that people of Brigantine are very concerned with the natural environment and are willing to work to protect it, and protecting it includes the red foxes,” Mayor Phil Guenther said.

According to the DEP, there are only about 105 pairs of piping plover statewide, while red foxes are abundant without many natural predators of their own. To control the fox population, DEP spokesman Lawrence Hajna said, the department uses snare traps, which are checked every day by law. Hajna described the practice as humane and common.

After a fox is trapped, Hajna said, the animal must be euthanized to protect public health. He said the red fox is a known carrier of rabies and mange, and the animals can adapt to new surroundings such as urban or suburban areas.

“If you trap and move a fox, you’re just moving that problem to another area,” Hajna said.

Resident Donna DeAngelis, however, argued the foxes have received a disproportionate amount of the blame in Brigantine.

DeAngelis created an online petition earlier this month to stop the killing of foxes, which she presented to council. As of April 26, the petition had reached almost 90,000 signatures, more than 5,000 of which are from New Jersey residents.

“When you start messing with the balance of nature by wiping out the population of a species, then you have other issues,” DeAngelis said.

According to the DEP, about 10 foxes are trapped each year in Brigantine, compared with the 9,000 that are commercially trapped statewide.

Hajna said trapping foxes is not something the DEP wants to do, but something it has to do.

“We have to make a tough call and manage the population in the most humane way we can,” Hajna said.

However, residents also questioned the humaneness of the snare traps.

Local fisherwoman Christine Pancost said she was appalled after seeing online footage of how a snare trap captures animals.

Deputy Mayor Andy Simpson said he will task city Solicitor Fred Scerni with drafting an ordinance banning this type of trap.

“We certainly appreciate the opinions of people who feel there might be a better way, but our scientists and wildlife biologists who receive a great deal of training understand the importance of protecting a species that I don’t think any of us wants to see extricated,” Hajna said.

Guenther said he will pass the resolution on to state legislators.

“When Brigantine has a problem with something, we stand up and speak up for what we believe in,” Councilman Mike Riordan said.