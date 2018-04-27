BRIGANTINE — Thomas Rehill was sworn in as chief of the Brigantine Police Department along with two officers promoted to captain and lieutenant April 18 at City Hall.

Rehill, a lifelong Brigantine resident, has held every rank in the department. He served 19 years in the patrol division and four years as a supervisor. He also served seven years as shift lieutenant. He has worked with the department’s detective bureau, internal affairs department, police training commission and bike squad.

He also has tactical experience through the county Special Reaction Team, which is called out in emergency situations throughout Atlantic County.

“In every one of those roles, he has demonstrated excellence and a commitment to the residents of Brigantine, and certainly developed the respect of men and women he serves with as well as the residents and visitors of Brigantine who have come in contact with Chief Rehill over the years,” Mayor Phil Guenther said.

Rehill replaces Jim Bennett, who retired April 1.

Guenther also swore in Lt. Thomas Wodazak as police captain.

Wodazak began his career as a Class II officer in 2000, then was hired by the Police Department full time in 2002. In 2011, he was promoted to sergeant. He worked in the detective bureau in 2014 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2016.

Finally, Sgt. Frank Hewitt was sworn in to his new rank as lieutenant.

Hewitt started as a Class II officer in 1996. After being hired full time in 2000, he moved in 2003 to the detective bureau, where he served for 10 years.

Hewitt also worked on the county SWAT team. He currently serves as the department’s range master and firearms instructor.

Along with the officers’ friends and family, more than 15 police officers and firefighters attended the ceremony. They received a standing ovation from the crowd after Guenther thanked them for their service.