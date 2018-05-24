BRIGANTINE — City Council announced May 16 it will renew its discussion on reducing disposable plastic bags in the city.

“It’s coming. It’s time. It is necessary to do this,” Councilwoman Katherine Bew said. “These plastic bags are a form of pollution, and they are lethal to our marine life.”

In January 2016, an ordinance had been proposed by former Councilwoman Lisa McClay, who is currently chairwoman of the Brigantine Green Team. It would have required stores to charge customers a fee for every plastic bag provided.

However, council could not reach an agreement, and the ordinance was never introduced.

Beth Kwart, chairwoman of the South Jersey Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, had worked with McCLay on the original Brigantine ordinance and said she is glad council has decided to revisit the issue.

“We just met resistance from council despite there being very strong public support,” she said in a phone interview. “The residents haven’t changed in Brigantine. They still mostly want to see this happen and now hopefully council will be on board. “

Those who had originally opposed the ordinance had concerns about how a fee might affect the city’s overall economy.

“It hasn’t hurt businesses in other places, and I don’t expect it to hurt businesses here,” Kwart said.

Although Brigantine’s ordinance did not get introduced in 2016, it served as the model for Ventnor’s ordinance that passed in February.

McClay, who attended the council meeting, advised councilmembers to look at this ordinance as an example.

“I’m delighted that you’re having this discussion now. I think it’s great,” McClay said, addressing council. “Take a look at what we wrote, which at the time city council didn’t even want to place on the agenda, at least now that we’re having this discussion.”

Starting Oct. 1, Ventnor will charge a fee of at least 5 cents for every single-use bag, both paper and plastic. Businesses will retain all the money the fee garners.

Bew, who is also a member of the Green Team, had presented a copy of Ventnor’s ordinance at the meeting and also reported that Ventnor had recently received a $10,000 Sustainable Jersey Grant to purchase reusable bags and start its six-month consumer education process.

Council discussed how their ordinance might differ from other municipalities, including whether the fee should extend to a full ban and if the generated revenue should instead go to charitable causes.

Council said that along with researching other ordinances, it will reach out to both the Green Team and the Surfrider Foundation. Kwart said the foundation is happy to resume its work with Brigantine and will continue to work to reduce the environmental impact of plastic as more and more municipalities get on board.

“We’d like to see it happen in as many places as possible, especially to get the attention of the state and hopefully have a statewide legislation that would make it a lot easier for the chain stores and the stores that are in multiple communities to have one law that governs all instead of a bunch of different local laws that are having their own regulations,” Kwart said.

No official action was voted on at this meeting. Council’s next meeting will be held 6 p.m. June 6.