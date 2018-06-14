Tuesday, June 12 was sunny and breezy, and not as warm as we’d all like for June! However, those were pleasant conditions for golf.
This week the BWGA’s annual Flag Day tournament was held on the back nine. In this format, each player receives a flag with a number of strokes on it and their name. Each player must play until that number is reached, then plant their flag in the ground and continue on with the round. If one reaches the last green and still hasn’t planted their flag, they must continue to the first hole of play and keep going.
There were winners in each flight for the farthest flag planted. Also, there were winners in each flight for lowest putts.
The results are as follows:
The winner for A flight was Kathy Herbein. In a tie for lowest putts, each with 16, were Kathy Herbein and Lisa Savini. Great job, ladies!
For the B flight, there was a tie for farthest flag planted between Sue Clark and Anita Laielli. The winner for lowest putts, with 16, was Nancy Doran. Way to go, ladies!
The C flight winner was newcomer to the league Irene Merenda. The low putt winner, with 16, was Kathy Kris Kristoff. Good job, ladies!
The two contest holes this week were closest second shot on hole twelve and straightest drive on hole fourteen. The winner for closest second shot at 6 feet 7 inches was Sheila Lange. This was Sheila’s second consecutive contest win. Great job, Sheila! The winner for straightest drive was Laurie Hill. Nice job, Laurie! Though not part of a contest, Nancy Doran chipped it in on fifteen! Awesome job, Nancy! The mystery prize winner was Pinky Fetter. Congratulations, ladies!
Birdies!! A birdie in golf is scoring one stroke under par. This week Julia Kline made a birdie on hole eleven. Great job, Julia!
There is still time for you to join in on the fun! Contact Patti Larson, 732-261-6081, or email bwga14@gmail.com, for more information.