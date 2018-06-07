Tuesday, June 5, was a warm and windy day with storms forecast to arrive right in time to disrupt the BWGA’s round. While the rain held off, the storm clouds made a showing and even shared a rainbow to brighten up the evening. Eventually, the sun did come out, the wind ceased and the mosquitos were out in force! None of that stopped the ladies from competing.
This week’s tournament was Hate ‘em! In this format, before play begins each player circles the three holes on their scorecard that they hate the most. Their actual scores were recorded for handicap purposes, but for the tournament, those scores were replaced with pars. There were winners in each flight for lowest total score.
The results were as follows:
In the A flight, fresh off the second year of her collegiate career, with a Hate ‘em score of 41, the winner was Julia Kline. Way to go, Julia!
For the B flight, with a tie Hate ‘em score of 47, the winners were Nancy Doran and Linda Hurtt. Good job, ladies!
In the C flight, with a Hate ‘em score of 50, the winner was Carolina Overs.
The two contest holes this week were straightest drive on hole two and closest first shot on three. The winner for straightest drive was Sheila Lange. The winner for closest first shot at 36 feet, 9 inches was Linda Hurtt. The mystery prize winner was Nancy Doran. Congratulations, ladies!
Birdies! A birdie in golf is scoring one stroke under par. Lisa Savini made birdie on hole four. Great job, Lisa!
There is still time for you to join in on the fun! Contact Patti Larson, 732-261-6081, or email bwga14@gmail.com, for more information.