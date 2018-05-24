Tuesday, May 22 started out rainy, but the ladies of the BWGA were able to get in the round. This week’s tournament was Bogey is Your Partner. In this format, each player can score no higher than a bogey for each hole. For example, if it’s a par-5 and the golfer takes seven strokes, they only record a 6 on their score card. There were winners in each flight for lowest total score. As always, there is a winner in each flight for Low Putts as well.
The results are as follows:
For the A flight, recording a bogey score of 41, was Elaine O’Brien. There was three way tie for Low Putts! Each with just 15 were Benny Jean Friel, Elaine O’Brien and Lisa Savini. Great job, ladies!
In the B flight, with a bogey score of 44 was Nancy Doran. Another tie for Low Putts, with just 14 were Nancy Doran and Karen Bew. Way to go, ladies!
For the C flight, there was a four way tie for first! With a bogey score of 46, the winner as a result of the tie breaker low gross was Anne Lynne. The Low Putts winner with 16 was Dee Miller.
The contest hole was longest drive on the second hole. The winner was Elaine O’Brien. And, while there was no contest on hole 9, Nancy Doran skipped putting altogether with a chip in to end the round! Awesome shot, Nancy! The mystery prize winner was Dee Miller. Congratulations, ladies!
There is still time to join the league. Contact Patti Larson at 732-261-6081 or email bwga14@gmail.com for more information.